Japan to Promote Startups by Women Nationwide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will promote startups by women nationwide as it seeks to curb an outflow of women from rural areas, a draft package of measures for gender equality said Monday.

The government will hold seminars and lectures based at regional gender equality centers set up by local governments.

The draft, released at Monday's meeting of the Council for Gender Equality, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, will be formally adopted at a joint meeting including the government's Headquarters for the Promotion of Gender Equality by the end of June.

The draft refers to an urgent need to make rural areas more attractive places to women amid accelerating overconcentration in Tokyo.

Seeing fewer job prospects for women in the countryside as a problem, the central government will improve consulting systems for business startups in rural areas and help them establish networks with local economic associations and financial institutions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]