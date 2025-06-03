May Sales Drop at 3 Major Japanese Dept. Store Operators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators posted year-on-year declines in same-store sales in May, because of a plunge in sales of luxury brand goods to foreign visitors, according to their reports released Monday.

Sales fell 6.2 pct at Takashimaya Co., 3.4 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and 2.1 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. It was the third consecutive month that sales declined at all three companies.

Food purchases by domestic customers were good, but their purchases of clothing for men and women were sluggish.

Sales of tax-free items, an indicator of purchases by visitors to Japan, plummeted 41.7 pct at Takashimaya, 40.1 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya and 33.0 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi, reflecting weak demand for luxury goods, such as bags and watches from famous foreign brands.

“Sales to visitors from South Korea and China, which had accounted for a large portion (of tax-free sales), logged a decline,” an industry official said.

