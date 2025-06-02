Japan Aims to Expand Inward Investment to 150 T. Yen by 2030s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Monday set a new target of increasing the balance of direct investment from abroad to 150 trillion yen by the early 2030s.

The government also revised its target of achieving 100 trillion yen in such investment in 2030 to 120 trillion yen.

The government will support moves to bring factories of foreign companies to Japan, eyeing mainly its strategic fields such as decarbonization, artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Included in a government program to promote foreign direct investment released at a meeting Monday, the new targets will be featured in a basic policy for economic and fiscal management to be approved by the government this month.

"Actively taking in vitality from abroad is essential for making sure that our country shifts to a growth-oriented economy," economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa told the meeting.

