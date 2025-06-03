Japan to Set Up AI Strategy Task Force

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that his government will set up a task force on an artificial intelligence strategy by autumn.

Ishiba ordered his ministers to draw up a basic plan for AI development and use by winter.

"We will make Japan the friendliest country for (AI) research and development," Ishiba told a meeting of experts and officials.

He said the basic plan should include measures to address labor shortages and enhance productivity.

A new law enacted in May to promote AI development and address risks involved stipulates that the government set up a task force to oversee related policies and craft a basic development plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]