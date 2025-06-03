Many Needy Pregnant, Nursing Women Burdened with Living Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Some 80 pct of needy pregnant and nursing women in Japan are struggling to secure funds to cover living expenses, according to a survey conducted by Save the Children Japan.

With many of them having no choice but to use aid from the state to cover costs of living and child care-related goods, an official of the nongovernmental organization urged both the central and local governments to expand assistance to these women, such as providing paper diapers.

The survey was conducted in October-December last year for 254 expectant and puerperal women who have applied for aid from the organization. All of them gave valid responses.

Of the respondents, 78.0 pct were unmarried or single parents.

By employment status, 49.2 pct were jobless, and 24.8 pct were part-timers. Asked about their financial conditions, 47.6 pct said they were barely making ends meet. Meanwhile, a majority stated that they were short of money, with 29.9 pct saying they are dipping into savings and 21.7 pct saying they are relying on borrowings.

