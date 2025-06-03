Japan Lower House Passes Bill to Ban Online Casinos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, passed a bill on Tuesday to impose a ban on opening and operating online casino sites in the country.

The Lower House cleared the bill to revise the law on the fight against gambling addiction by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

After deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, the bill is expected to be enacted before the current parliamentary session ends later this month.

The bill seeks to impose a ban on getting people to visit online casino sites through social media.

The legislation is aimed at encouraging social network operators to delete related information.

