2 Japanese Killed in China’s Dalian

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese nationals have been killed in the northern Chinese city of Dalian, sources familiar with Japan-China relations said Tuesday.

On May 25, local public security authorities informed the Japanese Consulate-General in Shenyang of their deaths.

A suspect who appears to be a Chinese national has been detained. The authorities said that the killings were due to a business dispute between acquaintances.

Details such as the ages of the victims are not known. No ideological background is believed to have motivated the incident, according to the sources.

The consulate-general and others are collecting information while contacting their bereaved families. Many Japanese companies operate in Dalian.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]