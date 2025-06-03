Shigeo Nagashima: Forever an Immortal Superstar

Newsfrom Japan

By Kiyomitsu Yasuda

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Until he was sidelined by a stroke in March 2004, Shigeo Nagashima was energetically making the rounds of professional baseball spring training camps, rallying players vying for spots on Japan's national team, which he was set to manage at the Athens Olympics later that year.

Originally, he had planned to simply observe. But true to form, he couldn't resist, and he picked up a bat and stepped in.

"Like this, with a bang. Yes, yes. Sharply." As always, Nagashima offered passionate guidance, relying on mimetic words and expressive gestures. He had a unique gift: He made players feel like they were getting better just by being around him.

Nagashima, who passed away on Tuesday at age 89, was the heart and soul of Japanese professional baseball, captivating fans both on and off the field for decades. As professional baseball's popularity surged in Japan from the mid-1950s, it was undeniably propelled by the charisma and presence of the man widely known as "Mr. Pro Baseball."

