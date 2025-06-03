Japan Govt to Boost Support for Job "Ice Age" Generation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted a basic framework for measures to support members of the so-called employment ice age generation, who had trouble finding work after graduating from schools between around 1993 and 2004.

The framework adopted by relevant ministers at a meeting calls for measures to improve the employment situation of those in their 40s and 50s, and for steps to assist them in their later years.

These initiatives will be reflected in the government's economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be compiled later this month.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed the ministers to consider related measures for the compilation of the government's budget for fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

"We will decide on a new three-year support program around the beginning of next year," he said in the meeting.

