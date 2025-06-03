Japan in Shock over Death of Baseball Legend Nagashima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Sapporo/Fukuoka, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The death of beloved Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima at age 89 Tuesday has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The iconic figure nicknamed "Mr. Professional Baseball" played for and then served as manager of the Tokyo-based Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB. He was known for his strength under pressure and simple character.

Nobuo Uchiyama, 64, who lives near Nagashima's residence in Tokyo's Ota Ward, rushed to the legend's home, saying, "The news on his passing made me restless."

"I've admired him for more than 50 years since I was an elementary school boy," Uchiyama said. "I'm very shocked."

At a shopping district popular with the elderly in the Sugamo district in the Japanese capital's Toshima Ward, a 79-year-old woman from the city of Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, said that Nagashima was an amazing baseball player and that his death came "10 years too early."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]