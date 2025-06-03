Hyogo Governor to Get 50 Pct Pay Cut over Info Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural government said Tuesday that it plans to cut Governor Motohiko Saito's monthly salary by half over three months from July, after the personal information of a whistleblower held by the western Japan prefecture was leaked.

The 50 pct cut includes a 30 pct reduction that is already underway based on the governor's campaign pledge.

The Hyogo government will submit an ordinance on the additional cut to the prefectural assembly shortly.

Saito told reporters that he will punish himself due to poor information management.

"As the head of the organization, I feel responsible for not being able to properly manage information held by the prefecture," he said.

