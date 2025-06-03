Japan to Set Up Panel on Broadcasters' Governance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Seiichiro Murakami said Tuesday that the government will set up a panel to ensure the proper governance of broadcasting companies.

The move comes after a third-party investigative committee found earlier this year that Fuji Television Network Inc. lacked governance over a scandal involving former television personality Masahiro Nakai, who allegedly sexually assaulted a then Fuji TV announcer.

The first meeting of the new panel will be held this month.

"To regain people's trust in broadcasters, it's necessary to take measures to ensure healthy governance under a framework based on autonomy and self-reliance," Murakami said.

The panel will clarify the necessary governance for broadcasters, as well as the roles of broadcasters, industry groups and the government.

