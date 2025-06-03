2 Japanese Killed in China's Dalian

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A 42-year-old Chinese national has been held over an incident in which two Japanese nationals were killed in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, local police said Tuesday.

According to the Dalian police, the male suspect lives in Japan and was a business partner of the two Japanese nationals. The police suspect that a dispute over business cooperation may have led to the incident.

The incident occurred May 23, and the man was detained by the police the following day. On May 25, the Chinese side informed the Japanese Consulate-General in Shenyang of the deaths.

The two Japanese nationals were in China on a temporary entry permit, likely on a business trip to Dalian, according to sources.

Local authorities gave an explanation on the matter to the bereaved families in Dalian, and the families have already left for Japan, the sources said.

