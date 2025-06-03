Japan's Toyota Industries to Go Private

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and group companies said Tuesday that they will take machinery maker Toyota Industries Corp. private through a tender offer.

The move is aimed at reorganizing complex capital relationships among group companies. The total acquisition cost is estimated at 4.7 trillion yen.

Toyota Industries has approved the tender offer, expected to start in early December. Among the participants are Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda and Toyota affiliates including auto parts makers Aisin Corp. and Denso Corp. and trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Toyota Industries was established in 1926 by Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota group. Toyota Motor was created from a division of Toyota Industries.

As a result, Toyota Industries has long-standing cross-shareholding relationships with many group companies.

