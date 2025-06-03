OECD Lowers 2025 Global Growth Forecast to 2.9 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to grow 2.9 pct in 2025, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast released in March.

The rise in uncertainty over the economic outlook stemming from high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration "is set to hold back trade and investment," the OECD said in its latest Economic Outlook report. It predicted that the global growth rate would remain at 2.9 pct in 2026.

The latest projections are based on the assumption that the U.S. tariff rates as of mid-May would be maintained.

"The global outlook is becoming increasingly challenging," the OECD said, warning that an escalation of U.S.-linked trade conflicts and risk repricing in financial markets could "intensify the growth slowdown and trigger significant disruptions in highly interlinked cross-border supply chains."

By country and region, the Japanese economy is forecast to grow at 0.7 pct in 2025, down 0.4 point from the previous report. The country logged negative growth in the quarter through March.

