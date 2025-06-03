Japan to Aim to Double Young People Moving Out of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set a target of doubling the share of young people who move out of the Tokyo metropolitan area to other areas, it was learned Tuesday.

The target is included in a draft basic concept for intensive regional revitalization measures over the next decade, presented to an expert panel meeting the same day.

Japan hopes that, amid the intensifying shortage of regional workers, the policy will help maintain national economic growth and lead to a sustainable society.

The basic concept is aimed at achieving Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's signature Regional Revitalization 2.0 policy over the 10 years through fiscal 2034. It is expected to receive cabinet approval as soon as mid-June.

The draft emphasizes "the need to create a sustainable society in which people can live safely and securely in both urban and rural areas even as the population declines."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]