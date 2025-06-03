Japan's Ishiba to Attend NATO Summit in Netherlands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seen attending the NATO summit to be held in The Hague, the Netherlands, on June 24 and 25, a government official said Tuesday.

Ishiba is expected to discuss with leaders of NATO member countries measures to deal with the situation in Ukraine and deepen strategic cooperation for stabilizing the Indo-Pacific region, considering China's hegemonic ambitions.

This will mark the fourth consecutive attendance at a NATO summit by a Japanese prime minister and Ishiba's first participation.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the upcoming NATO meeting. The Japanese government is trying to realize a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the NATO gathering.

If the new South Korean president who will be chosen in Tuesday's election participates in the summit, Ishiba may have an opportunity to meet with him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]