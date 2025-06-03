Uncertainties over Trump Tariffs Extremely Strong: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that uncertainties over high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remain extremely strong.

Business and household sentiments "have deteriorated recently," Ueda said at an event hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, in Tokyo.

On the central bank's monetary policy moves going forward, Ueda said that the BOJ will continue to raise interest rates if the Japanese economy and prices move in line with the bank's outlook.

The BOJ in a quarterly report released May 1 pushed back its projected timing of achieving its 2 pct inflation target by about a year to the second half of the report's projection period through fiscal 2027.

Since then, there have been some positive developments on the trade front, especially the U.S. and Chinese governments agreeing to reduce tariffs.

