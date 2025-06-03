FamilyMart to Sell Govt-Stockpiled Rice for 360 Yen per kg

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. said Tuesday that it will start selling government-stockpiled rice harvested in 2021 for 360 yen per kilogram at 10 outlets each in Tokyo and in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Friday.

The company is planning to gradually expand the sales area across Japan.

The government accepted the company's application to buy 1,000 tons of stockpiled rice to be released under no-bid contracts targeting small and midsize retailers.

Among other convenience store chains, Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and Lawson Inc. have applied to purchase 500 tons of such rice each.

