Palestinian Minister Urges Japan for State Recognition

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammed Al-Amour urged Japan to recognize Palestine as a state, at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Tuesday.

He added that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the regional conflict.

Recently, European countries have recognized Palestine as a state one after another.

The minister said that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is the top priority, urging the international community to pressure Israel to stop what he called injustice prevailing in the 21st century.

He also said that the Palestinian Authority is working with Egypt and other Arab countries on a reconstruction plan for Gaza, hoping to cooperate with the international community to attract investments and develop infrastructure while managing land and residents.

