Fujitsu to Quit ATM Production

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd., a Japanese electronics firm, said Tuesday that it will quit the production of automated teller machines and devices for bank counters at the end of March 2028 as part of efforts to focus on software and other digital services.

In line with the move, Fujitsu reached a basic agreement with Oki Electric Industry Co., another Japanese electronics company, on hardware procurement.

Fujitsu will combine Oki's products and general-purpose hardware with its own software for supply to customers.

The company will end maintenance support for its hardware by the end of March 2036.

