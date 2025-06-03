PM Ishiba Mourns Death of Baseball Legend Nagashima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday mourned the death of Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima, who played for and then served as manager of the Yomiuri Giants.

"I really admired Nagashima. He was the symbol of the golden age of the Giants," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office. He expressed his sorrow for "the end of an era."

The prime minister said that Nagashima deserved the People's Honor Award, which he received in 2013, saying that he was "as bright as the sun."

"Nagashima was a rising star, and he lit up everyone around him," Ishiba added.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who attended Nagashima's award ceremony as chief cabinet secretary, said, "As a fan, I was so happy to see him receive the award at the time."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]