Ishiba Eyes Dissolving Lower House in Wake of No-Confidence Motion

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering dissolving the House of Representatives and holding a snap election if the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion against his cabinet, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

Ishiba is apparently sending a warning message to the CDP at a time when battles between the ruling and opposition camps are intensifying ahead of the June 22 end of the current ordinary session of the Diet and the subsequent House of Councillors election this summer.

Since the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition currently lacks a majority in the Lower House, a senior government official said, "Dissolving (the Lower House) would be the only option, as a no-confidence motion, if submitted, is expected to be approved (in that chamber)."

Ishiba has repeatedly told his aides that he would dissolve the Diet chamber, according to the sources.

In the opposition camp, only the CDP has 51 or more Lower House members, a requirement for introducing a no-confidence motion.

