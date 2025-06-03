Chinese Premier Urges Japan to Stand against Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday urged Japan to deepen cooperation with China to stand against high U.S. tariffs.

In a meeting in Beijing with a delegation from the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, Li said that the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are a defiant challenge to nations around the world.

According to sources with access to discussions at the meeting, Li said that the recent agreement between the United States and China to reduce their tariffs was based on the Chinese side's views.

He also voiced hopes for expansion of Japanese companies' investments in China.

Former House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono, who heads the delegation, said he is concerned that Japan-China relations may be rocked by outside influences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]