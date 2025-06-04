MBK Partners to Launch Tender Offer for Makino Milling Machine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--MBK Partners, an Asian investment fund, said Tuesday that it will launch a tender offer for Makino Milling Machine Co. at 11,751 yen per share by early December to take full control of the Japanese machine tool maker.

Makino agreed with the bid from MBK Partners and recommended that all shareholders tender their shares in the offer.

In December 2024, Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp. made an unsolicited bid for Makino at 11,000 yen per share. Nidec withdrew its tender offer in early May after Makino announced a takeover defense measure.

MBK Partners late last month made a binding takeover proposal to Makino, which had been looking for a white knight suitor.

