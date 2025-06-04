Emperor's Family Visits Okinawa to Mourn WWII Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, visited Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday to mourn those killed in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II 80 years ago.

It is Princess Aiko's first visit to the southernmost prefecture.

The family arrived at Naha Airport in Okinawa's capital around 1 p.m. after leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a special airplane.

They then traveled to the city of Itoman and laid flowers at the National War Dead Peace Mausoleum. The three bowed deeply in front of an ossuary holding remains.

In an unscheduled move, the Emperor asked bereaved people at the mausoleum whom they had lost.

