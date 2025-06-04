Japanese Emperor's Family Arrives in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, arrived in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday to mourn those killed in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II 80 years ago.

It is Princess Aiko's first visit to the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The family arrived at Naha Airport in Okinawa after leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a special airplane.

They will travel to the city of Itoman later on Wednesday to offer flowers at the National War Dead Peace Mausoleum and visit the Cornerstone of Peace, on which the names of the roughly 240,000 war victims are engraved.

They will then view a permanent exhibition at the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum and speak with war survivors and bereaved families.

