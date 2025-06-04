Ishiba Vows to Enhance Ties with S. Korea after Lee Takes Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday expressed his commitment to continue improving bilateral relations with South Korea, following the inauguration of the Asian neighbor's new president, Lee Jae-myung.

"We want to strengthen our ties by actively engaging in exchanges with open hearts," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The prime minister congratulated Lee on taking office, saying he honors the decision of the South Korean people in the presidential election.

He said the two leaders should hold their first meeting "as soon as possible," stressing the importance of continuing shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits to each other's country, that was resumed under former President Yoon Seok-yeol.

While pointing out that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea, Ishiba expressed his intention to expand exchanges involving the private sector.

