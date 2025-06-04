FamilyMart to Sell Govt-Stockpiled Rice Earlier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. said Wednesday that it will start selling government-stockpiled rice harvested in 2021 on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned.

The rice will be sold at 388 yen per kilogram and be available at 10 stores in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, respectively. The sales area will be expanded in stages.

The company will limit each customer to one bag of rice, which will be labeled as "stockpiled rice," released under no-bid contracts.

