Japan to Scrutinize Impacts of Additional Tariffs by U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday that Japan will scrutinize U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Trump has signed an executive order to slap 50 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from foreign countries, up from the current rate of 25 pct.

"Japan will carefully examine the content and impacts of the U.S. measure, and take the appropriate steps," Hayashi told a press conference.

On the United States' series of tariff measures, Hayashi emphasized deep regret, indicating that the government will continue to ask Washington to review its policy.

Regarding the latest measure's impact on Japan-U.S. consultations planned to start on Thursday, Hayashi said that Japan would refrain from speculation.

