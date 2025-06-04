Japan Passes Law to Oblige Firms to Counter Customer Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to oblige companies to take measures against harassment of their employees by customers.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, enacted the bill to revise the comprehensive labor measure promotion law at a plenary meeting, following its passage through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

Specifically, companies will be required to prepare consultation desks and clarify their policies to deal with such harassing acts by customers. Companies will also need to formulate measures against sexual harassment of job applicants such as students by their employees.

The bill also includes a 10-year extension to the law to promote women's active engagement in professional life, previously set to expire at the end of March 2026.

Following the revision, companies with 101 employees or more will be obliged to announce their proportions of women in management positions and their gaps in salaries between male and female workers. Currently, the obligation falls upon companies with at least 301 employees.

