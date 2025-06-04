Japan's 3 Major Banks Look at Mutual Free ATM Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank are considering jointly operating automated teller machines, it was learned Wednesday.

Mizuho Bank hopes to join an existing framework between MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, established in 2019, which allows each other's bank account holders to withdraw cash at their respective ATMs outside their branch stores free of charge during daytime hours on weekdays.

Through the move, the three banks hope to enhance convenience for bank users and improve the efficiency of ATM operations and management.

Although an exact date has not been set yet on when Mizuho would join the framework, people will likely be able to use the ATMs of all three banks under the ATM service commission rules of the bank at which they have an account.

With ATM use decreasing due to the spread of cashless payments, banks face challenges to reduce costs for cash management and security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]