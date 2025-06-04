Japan Pump Price Drops to 15-Month Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday hit a 15-month low of 174.3 yen per liter, down 3.3 yen from a week before, industry ministry data showed Wednesday.

The drop reflected decreasing crude oil prices and the government's fixed-amount gasoline subsidy program, which started on May 22.

All 47 prefectures saw falls in gasoline prices for the second consecutive week. Of them, Saitama logged the lowest average at 167.9 yen, followed by Hyogo at 168 yen. The highest average was 185 yen in Nagasaki, while the biggest price drop was 5.4 yen in Hokkaido.

The gasoline subsidy, provided to oil wholesalers, is set at 8.4 yen per liter until Wednesday and 9.4 yen from Thursday until June 11. On the next day, the subsidy will reach its limit of 10 yen, where it will be fixed.

The Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics expects the average gasoline price to drop by about 1 yen next week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]