New S. Korean Pres. Lee Vows to Continue Japan Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 4 (Jiji Press)--New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung pledged Wednesday to maintain consistency in his country's diplomatic policies, signaling that he will continue his predecessor's framework for resolving the wartime labor issue with Japan.

At a press conference on the day, the 60-year-old president suggested that he will not adhere to his personal beliefs regarding historical issues between Japan and South Korea, saying that it is difficult to unilaterally impose or stick to personal beliefs.

Noting that the two Asian neighbors have common interests in various fields despite their historical and territorial issues, Lee called for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy, security, technology, and cultural exchange.

During his inauguration ceremony before the press conference, the new leader said that he will be a president who greatly unites and serves all citizens, vowing to resolve social divisions.

He also said that he will strengthen three-way cooperation with Japan and the United States based on the firm U.S.-South Korea alliance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]