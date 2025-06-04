Politician Tachibana's Libel Case Sent to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural police in western Japan on Wednesday sent prosecutors papers on Takashi Tachibana, leader of controversial political group NHK Party, who is suspected of libel, forcible obstruction of business and intimidation.

Tachibana, 57, faces the allegations mainly over his social media posts about a prefectural assembly member released in connection with the Hyogo gubernatorial election last November.

The police acted in response to a criminal complaint filed in the same month by the assembly member, Kenichi Okutani, 39, who headed the assembly's special committee to investigate alleged scandals involving Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito, including workplace bullying.

According to investigative sources, Tachibana posted on social media between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 last year messages to the effect that Okutani was to blame.

On Nov. 3 that year, Tachibana made a street speech in front of Okutani's home, also used as his office, allegedly urging Okutani to come out and saying that it would be a problem if he committed suicide after receiving threatening words from Tachibana.

