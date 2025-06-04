Japan Group Seeks Govt Measures against Online Sexual Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese civic group submitted to the Children and Families Agency on Wednesday a petition for measures beyond agency boundaries against sexual content in online advertising.

The group, which aims to cordon off sexual ads on the internet, says that such ads should be unavailable for those who do not want to see them. The group said it has collected online more than 100,000 signatures supporting its cause.

Since regulation by the government could infringe freedom of expression, the group suggests self-regulation by advertisers and other related parties as a solution.

"We want the government to have the position that explicit ads are problematic," the group leader engaging in the campaign under the pseudonym "Kyo Kagawa" told a press conference, proposing an advance warning before such ads start.

Some lawmakers described such ads as a problem, including at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in March. In response, Junko Mihara, minister for children-related policies, said that the government would present a rough outline of government measures by summer.

