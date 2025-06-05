Tokyo Wary of Possible Softening of Seoul's Attitude toward N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is concerned that the South Korean government, under new President Lee Jae-myung, could take a more conciliatory stance toward North Korea, shaking cooperation among South Korea, Japan and the United States.

During his presidential campaign, Lee emphasized the importance of dialogue with North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba appears to be eager to hold a meeting with Lee at an early date and share his views with the new South Korean leader.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday, Ishiba congratulated Lee on his inauguration. "We should hold a Japan-South Korea summit as soon as possible," he said.

"I hope to work with President Lee to promote Japan-South Korea and Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation," the Japanese leader noted.

