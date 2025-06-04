Experts Seek Minister, Command Role for New Disaster Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government expert panel proposed Wednesday that a new agency for disaster response should have a dedicated minister and be given the right to issue recommendations to other government ministries and agencies.

The proposals are aimed at enabling the new agency to serve as command center for the country's disaster prevention and response efforts.

They were included in a report submitted the same day to Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of preparations for the new agency, which the government hopes to launch in fiscal 2026. The government is set to submit related legislation to an ordinary session of parliament in 2026.

Setting up a disaster management agency is one of the signature policies of the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The report called for the agency to be set up under the cabinet and for it to have the necessary funding and expert personnel.

The expert report also mentioned a need to boost support for disaster response systems that take account of regional circumstances. Ishiba has expressed willingness to set up regional bureaus for the new agency, while regional governments are seen launching full-fledged efforts to attract such bureaus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]