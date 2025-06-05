Japanese Steel Industry Watching Impact of Higher U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese steel industry is closely watching the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50 pct.

Japanese steel industry executives are generally calm about the tariff increase as shipments to the United States account for only less than 10 pct of Japan's total steel exports.

Steel exports to the United States are "small in relative to our sales," said an official at Kobe Steel Ltd.

In fiscal 2024, which ended in March, U.S.-bound shipments made up about 3 pct of Japan's total steel exports in volume and about 7 pct in value, according to Finance Ministry data.

Still, details of Trump's decision, including what products will be subject to the higher tariffs, are unknown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]