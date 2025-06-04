Japan to Call China Biggest Strategic Challenge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, in its upcoming basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, will position China as the biggest strategic challenge to efforts to strengthen the international order based on the rule of law, it was learned Wednesday.

It is unusual for the annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines to criticize China for its coercive behavior toward neighboring countries.

A draft of the guidelines points out that China is using economic coercion, including through trade, and that the spread of yuan-based settlements through its Belt and Road initiative could impact the role of the dollar.

The draft also expresses strong concern about China’s attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, as well as its actions against peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the draft states that the government will patiently continue negotiations to urge the Trump administration to reconsider the tariffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]