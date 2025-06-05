Nintendo Releases New Switch 2 Game Console

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. on Thursday released the Switch 2, its first new video game console in some eight years.

In Tokyo, about 100 people who won a lottery to buy the console at Bic Camera Inc. lined up at its Ikebukuro store, waiting for receiving it. A male office worker in his 30s, who took a day off, said, "The first new console in eight years means a lot."

The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch liquid crystal screen, which is bigger than that of its predecessor console. It has new functions such as a voice chat that enables users to talk online with others using a built-in microphone.

The new console sells at a suggested retail price of 49,980 yen.

Most software for the original Switch can be used in the new console. Nintendo also simultaneously released dedicated game software titles such as "Mario Kart World," a new version of the popular racing game.

