Japan Post to Be Stripped of Truck Transport Biz Permit

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. is set to lose its general motor truck transport business permit over improperly conducted mandatory alcohol and health checks on delivery drivers, according to a transport ministry notice issued on Thursday.

Once the permit is revoked, Japan Post will become unable to use about 2,500 of its trucks and other vehicles for five years. It is unusual for a major transportation company to be stripped of its license.

The ministry will formally revoke the permit after conducting a hearing of the company at the Kanto District Transport Bureau in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on June 18.

Japan Post’s fleet of roughly 32,000 minivehicles are exempt from the measure as such vehicles are not operated under a permit system, but the ministry is considering suspending vehicles at each post office.

The move is seen dealing a blow to Japan Post’s logistics operations such as the Yu-Pack parcel delivery business, and the company is expected to consider outsourcing those operations.

