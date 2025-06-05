Emperor's Family Visits Tsushima Maru Monument

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, on Thursday visited a monument in Okinawa Prefecture for the victims of the 1944 sinking of the Tsushima Maru evacuation ship.

The family laid bouquets of white flowers at the monument in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, and bowed deeply.

They later made their first visit to the Tsushima-maru Memorial Museum.

In August 1944, the Tsushima Maru, carrying some 1,800 people, including schoolchildren and other evacuees from Okinawa, was sunk in a U.S. torpedo attack. According to the operator of the museum, at least 1,484 people were killed in the incident.

