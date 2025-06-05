Japan's Akazawa Leaves for U.S. for 5th Round Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa left for Washington on Thursday for the fifth round of negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs.

"We'll continue to strongly urge the United States to review the series of tariff measures," Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The Japanese chief tariff negotiator will visit the United States for four days from the same day. It will be the third consecutive week of his visit to the country.

He aims to speed up the negotiations so that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump can reach an agreement in a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in mid-June.

Akazawa said that who he will negotiate with in the 5th round of talks is still being arranged.

