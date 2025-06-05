Toshiba to Strengthen Services for Data Centers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it will strengthen services for data centers that are attracting strong demand in response to the popularity of generative artificial intelligence.

Toshiba has established a dedicated department to consolidate the group's related operations and provide one-stop solutions for data centers, ranging from planning and design to construction as well as support for introducing renewable energy equipment to such centers.

Meanwhile, Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp., a Toshiba subsidiary, will establish a new office on July 1 to reinforce construction work for data centers.

