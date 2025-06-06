Swarms of Pesky Midges Plague Osaka Expo Site

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Midges have crashed the party at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan.

Chironomid midges, which closely resemble mosquitoes, have been found swarming in huge numbers across the site. While they are not directly harmful to humans, they are annoying visitors.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has almost identified where the insects are coming from, but the reason for their explosive increase remains unknown.

The Osaka Expo organizer has sought the help of an insecticide manufacturer and others to find a quick solution.

According to the association, the midges tend to be active in the evening and later at the venue, often appearing on the roof of the event's iconic Grand Ring and in and around waterside areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]