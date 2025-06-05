Quad Foreign Ministers Expected to Meet This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Quad nations--Japan, the United States, Australia and India--are planning to hold a meeting of their foreign ministers in Washington as early as late this month, it was learned Thursday.

The foreign ministers are expected to confirm their countries' cooperation ahead of this autumn's Quad summit in India.

The Japanese and U.S. governments may also hold a so-called two-plus-two meeting of their defense and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

At their last meeting, held in the U.S. capital in January, the Quad ministers adopted a joint statement saying that they would regularly meet.

At the upcoming meeting, the Quad ministers are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation among like-minded countries to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, in light of China's hegemonic actions.

