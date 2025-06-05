Japan's Daihatsu Launches New Move for Turnaround

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co. released on Thursday the fully revamped Move minivehicle, the company's first new model since July 2022, hoping to make a turnaround in the market.

Daihatsu had suspended new vehicle releases since its testing scandal came to light in April 2023.

At the launch event in Tokyo, President Masahiro Inoue apologized again for the scandal.

"We've established a foundation to tackle problems with the Toyota group as a team," Inoue said, adding that the release of the new Move is "the first step in our restart."

The seventh-generation Move, which has gone through the first full model change for the popular brand in 11 years, targets senior drivers. It is the first Move model equipped with sliding doors, making it easier to get in and out.

