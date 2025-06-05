Japan to Work Closely with Eswatini on Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan hopes to work more closely with Eswatini to encourage Japanese companies to make investment and start business in the African country, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday.

In a meeting in Tokyo, Ishiba and Eswatini's prime minister, Russell Dlamini, confirmed that their countries will deepen their relations. The African nation was previously called Swaziland.

Dlamini expressed his gratitude for Japan's food assistance and economic cooperation in the fields of education and disaster reduction. He also expressed hope for an increase in investment by Japanese companies.

Ishiba asked for cooperation for the success of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, to be held in Yokohama, near Tokyo in August.

