Financial Deals via Hijacked Accounts Top 500 B. Yen in Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Illegal online financial transactions performed through hijacked customer accounts at securities houses in Japan totaled 5,958 cases worth 524 billion yen from January through May, the Financial Services Agency said Thursday.

In May alone, there were 2,289 cases worth 209.4 billion yen. The number of securities companies where such illegal transactions occurred rose by seven from the end of April to 16.

The seven are Mizuho Securities Co., SBI Neotrade Securities Co., Tachibana Securities Co., Naito Securities Co., IwaiCosmo Securities Co., GMO Click Securities Inc. and Okasan Securities Co. In addition, customer account hijacking was found at IG Securities Ltd.

According to the Japan Securities Dealers Association, 10 major affected brokerage houses plan to pay some compensation to customers whose accounts were used in such transactions, regardless of the terms of contracts, while other affected companies are considering similar action.

